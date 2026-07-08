An investigation report into safeguarding matters in Gwynedd schools will be submitted to the authority's Education and Economy Scrutiny Committee this week.
The investigation was carried out by a committee to better understand how current safeguarding arrangements work in practice in Gwynedd and to identify opportunities to strengthen them.
Part of the investigation was an independent appraisal to hear pupils' voices. The main findings from this were:
• Pupils appreciate approachable staff who respond to emotions
• A strong link between well-being, fairness and belonging and feeling safe
• Experience of safeguarding through school relationships and culture
• Trustworthy adults and emotional safety are central themes.
In addition, focus group meetings were held and visits to 11 schools, which provided an opportunity for staff, school governors and experts in the field to share their experiences and views.
Investigation Chair, Cllr Cai Larsen, said: “Much of what we saw was encouraging. We saw schools where pupils' well-being and safety are at the heart of day-to-day work, with dedicated staff and conscientious governors working tirelessly to create safe and supportive environments. That deserves to be recognised and praised.
“At the same time, the investigation showed there were opportunities to further strengthen arrangements.
“The recommendations in the report focus on areas such as training, information sharing, supporting governors, listening to pupils' voice and ensuring concerns are recorded and considered in a way that can allow risk patterns to be identified before harm occurs.
“We hope the recommendations will contribute to building on the culture seen in the schools where all concerns are taken seriously, continually learning and that all children know where to turn for help in order to ensure the highest possible standards of safeguarding.”
Cllr Dewi Jones, Cabinet Member for Education, added: “A lot of work has been done by Cyngor Gwynedd to strengthen and tighten safeguarding arrangements in the county's schools since the publication of the Our Bravery Brought Justice report in 2024.
“I was pleased to learn the investigation concluded there is already a lot of good practice in Gwynedd schools, with staff and governors showing a strong commitment to children's safety and well-being.
“I'm also grateful for the recommendations. In implementing them, there will be opportunities to further strengthen arrangements by improving consistency, sharing information, developing training, supporting governors and allowing risk patterns to be identified early on.
“I'm extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to this work and look forward to the discussion at the committee.”
Council leader Nia Jeffreys added: “I welcome this report and am grateful to my fellow councillors for their detailed work. I am confident acting on the report’s recommendation will yet again help us on our journey towards strengthening safeguarding arrangements in our schools. This can only be achieved by everyone working together.
“The voices of children and young people are so important as we discuss these matters and thank the pupils who took part in these sessions.”
At its meeting on 14 July, as the ‘Cambrian News’ goes to print, Gwynedd’s Scrutiny Committee will consider the report. If accepted, relevant council departments and services will act on recommendations.
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