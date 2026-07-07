Commercial fishermen in Pwllheli will benefit from improved harbour facilities following the installation of a new commercial fishing pontoon at the harbour.
The £62,595 project was delivered by Gwynedd Council with the support of grant funding from the Welsh Government, aimed at strengthening Wales’ marine, fisheries and aquaculture sectors.
The new pontoon has been specifically designed to meet the operational needs of the commercial fishing fleet, providing modern, safe and efficient infrastructure to support the day-to-day activities of local fishermen. It replaces older pontoons that were never intended for commercial fishing use, having been repurposed from other locations many years ago.
This investment marks an important step forward in ensuring that Pwllheli Harbour continues to meet the needs of the local fishing industry, supporting the long-term sustainability of the sector and the coastal communities that depend on it.
The installation work was carefully planned and managed to minimise disruption to harbour users and to ensure that the new facility meets the practical requirements of working fishing vessels. The pontoon is now fully operational and available for use by the commercial fishing fleet.
The Welsh Government funding programme supports projects that encourage sustainable growth, improve resilience and strengthen operational efficiency across Wales’ marine and fisheries sectors.
Cllr R. Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said: "The fishing industry remains an important part of our coastal economy and heritage. We are pleased to have secured funding to deliver this much-needed improvement for commercial fishermen in Pwllheli.
"This new pontoon provides modern infrastructure that will help local businesses operate more safely and efficiently, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the future of the harbour and the livelihoods it sustains."
Sarah Hattle, Pwllheli Marina and Harbour Manager, said: "This pontoon has secured the future for commercial fishermen and the maritime community here in the Pwllheli area.”
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