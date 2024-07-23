The family of a well known Llanilar farmer have this week paid tribute to him.
Paying tribute on Tuesday, his family said: “Hugh Tudor was a 65 year old farmer who had farmed at Tynberllan, Llanilar with his wife Ann for over 40 years. He was a devoted father to Sara, Lowri and the late Gwenno.
"Hugh was the son of the late Tom and Sybil Tudor of Glanystwyth and brother to Richard.
"Farming was his life, but he also had a wide range of interests and was actively involved in all aspects of the local community in Llanilar and beyond.
"We would like to thank everybody for their support and kindness during this difficult time.”