A survey has revealed that Aberystwyth is a hotspot for one of the UK's rarest and most striking grassland fungi.
New records uncovered by citizen scientists compiling a survey for Plantlife’s Waxcap Watch have revealed multiple new sites for the Pink Waxcap in cemeteries, gardens and farmland, including Aberystwyth and Bangor.
Three hundred new locations of Pink Waxcap Porpolomopsis calyptriformis classed as “Vulnerable” on the global IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and known for its candy-pink cap, and 18 new locations of Violet Coral Clavaria zollingeri a rare species recognised for its vibrant violet branching structure, were revealed in data analysed from 2020 - 2024.
These discoveries represent a major leap in knowledge. Before Waxcap Watch, just over 1,000 Pink Waxcap and 183 Violet Coral sites were recorded in the British Mycological Society’s database.
Dr Aileen Baird, Senior Conservation Officer, Fungi, Plantlife, said: “These results reflect both the incredible enthusiasm for fungi and the power of citizen science. With more people than ever taking part in Waxcap Watch, we’re gathering the essential data needed to protect these extraordinary species.
“We still have much to learn – more than 90% of fungi species remain unknown to science – and climate is also influencing fruiting patterns.”
The UK is a stronghold for grassland fungi, but these results have surprised mycologists, who have been recording fungi in the British Mycological Society’s database for decades.
Clare Blencowe, member of the British Mycological Society’s Field Mycology and Conservation Committee, said: “The discoveries of so many new sites for both Pink Waxcap and Violet Coral are really impressive.
“These fungi are vital indicators of the health of our grasslands and highlight the biodiversity that exists around us in our towns, as well as our countryside. Thanks to the dedication of our volunteer surveyors, we now have a far clearer picture of where these threatened species survive.”
