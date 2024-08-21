NFU Cymru has welcomed the announcement made by the Cabinet Secretary that he has appointed the new Welsh Government Bovine TB Programme Board.
The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies on Monday 12 August, announced that he has appointed a new bovine TB Programme Board which will oversee and provide guidance to Welsh Government on their TB eradication programme. The board will bring together representation from farmers and the veterinary profession, including a seat for NFU Cymru, to discuss eradicating the disease.
In response to the announcement, NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “It is welcome news that the Cabinet Secretary has appointed the Bovine TB Programme Board and following the appointment of the Bovine TB Technical Advisory Group (TAG) earlier in the year, the Programme Board is the final important piece in the governance structure for Welsh Government’s TB policy. It is positive to see strong farmer and veterinary representation around the table, as it is farming families and their own private farm vets who are at the front line of dealing with this dreadful disease so their views on future TB policy are vital.
“The Programme Board has incredibly important work to do in driving forward a route to eradication of this terrible disease, something the future generations of cattle farmers in Wales depend on. In the period from April 2023 to March 2024, over 11,000 cattle were slaughtered because of bovine TB in Wales, a sobering statistic that we cannot allow to continue. In this respect NFU Cymru continue to call for a comprehensive disease eradication strategy that tackles this disease wherever it exists.
“Three years ago, the NFU Cymru TB Focus Group was formed to help inform our views on TB policy and to identify where improvements could be made to policy without risking disease control. We stand ready to use our seat on the Programme Board to take forward the views of our membership to the board, whether those views be from farmers where TB is present on the farm or is threatening at the door.”