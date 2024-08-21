In response to the announcement, NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “It is welcome news that the Cabinet Secretary has appointed the Bovine TB Programme Board and following the appointment of the Bovine TB Technical Advisory Group (TAG) earlier in the year, the Programme Board is the final important piece in the governance structure for Welsh Government’s TB policy. It is positive to see strong farmer and veterinary representation around the table, as it is farming families and their own private farm vets who are at the front line of dealing with this dreadful disease so their views on future TB policy are vital.