NFU Cymru is calling on Welsh Government and consumers to back Welsh dairy farming to give the sector a much-needed confidence boost.
This call comes as figures from AHDB show that over the last five years, 17 per cent of dairy farmers in Wales have chosen to exit the industry.
The combined cost of complying with environmental regulation, continued market volatility coupled with rising costs, pressures of bovine TB and uncertainty about the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) are all weighing heavily on the sector, with the impact being acutely felt by producers.
NFU Cymru Dairy Board Chairman Jonathan Wilkinson said: “The Welsh dairy sector provides climate friendly quality and nutritious milk 365 days of the year to consumers in Wales and further afield.
“The sector is a hive of economic activity and is worth over £850 million to the Welsh economy, accounting for almost half (47%) of the gross output of Welsh agricultural production.
“However, despite the market showing some signs of improvement, dairy farmers across Wales are struggling to find the confidence to make the decisions necessary to drive their businesses forward.
“Farmers are being asked to make significant capital investment in their farm to comply with environmental legislation and at the same time, are continuing to battle the devastating impacts of bovine TB which continues to threaten farmers livelihoods.
“This is against the backdrop of uncertainty as dairy farmers in Wales continue to question if the proposed SFS scheme will be an attractive and viable option for the sector.”