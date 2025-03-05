A productive and versatile mid Wales grassland farm with nearly 192 acres of land, a renovated and extended farmhouse and a useful range of modern and traditional farm buildings is new on the market for offers exceeding £2.4 million.
Set in unspoilt Ceredigion countryside near the picturesque Cardigan Bay coastline, Rhodmad Farm, Llanfarian, near Aberystwyth is for sale as a whole or in lots through Shrewsbury-based agents Halls.
The former dairy farm has a beautifully presented, four bedroomed farmhouse, a delightful garden with a multitude of features and is just four miles from the university coastal town of Aberystwyth.
The charming and characterful farmhouse, which features a wealth of exposed timbers, was renovated and extended to a high standard in 1996-’97 and enjoys views over the garden and surrounding countryside.
The ground floor has a main hallway, dining room, sitting room with exposed timber framing and beams, an open plan kitchen breakfast room with solid oak fitted units and granite worktops, a central island and an oil-fired Aga, pantry, internal hallway, utility, cloakroom, office or snug and a boot room.
A staircase leads to a large basement storage area with conversion potential and a workshop and garden store.
On the first floor, there is a spacious, split-level, galleried landing with four double, en-suite bedrooms and three double, fitted wardrobes.
Enjoying views over the garden and farm, the master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and drawers, an impressive en-suite bathroom with a corner jacuzzi bath, double vanity unit, shower, WC and bidet. The boarded loft, which has two Velux windows, provides useful storage space.
A private driveway leads to the rear of the farmhouse where there is a carport and ample parking space.
To the front, a decorative stoned area has stepping stones to a crazy paved patio and covered log store. The garden surrounds the farmhouse on three sides and comprises a main lawn with tree, shrub and flower borders, a stream, waterfall and a bridge to a wooded wildlife area and a former stone pigsty.
The buildings comprise a four-bay store, two outdoor silage pits and bale store, a Mifflin steel framed shed, central feed passage with lean-to bull pen and adjacent cow kennels, a Crendon loose housing shed with lean-to former cubicle shed, stone ranges and stock shed and youngstock kennels with a yard and feeding area.
An extensive level yard area offers potential to expand the farmstead if required.
The productive pastureland is undulating or sloping, capable of grazing and mowing and many fields have access to a road or internal track. There is also a small area of dingle and a large reservoir is located at the peak of higher ground.
“The sale of Rhodmad Farm offers purchasers a rare opportunity to acquire a complete farm with an abundance of sought-after attributes in a scenic location,” said Louise Preece, associate director and head of rural professional services at Halls.
Accompanied viewing is by prior appointment with Halls by calling 01743 450700.