A Ceredigion farm has been scooped the Nature-Friendly Farm award at the Schöffel Countryside Awards.
The inaugral awards are a celebration of private land managers, farms and partnerships whose dedication to wildlife management and conservation is helping to improve the health of the British countryside.
Led by wildlife charity Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) and country clothing brand Schöffel Country, the initiative received more than 80 nominations after it launched in January. From these, 24 finalists from across the UK were shortlisted across six categories.
Cruglas Farm near Swyddffynon has been crowned the winner of the Nature-Friendly Farm/Estate Award
This category celebrates farms or estates that have excelled in implementing practices that promote biodiversity and species recovery – sponsored by Oakbank Game & Conservation.
Judges said: "Cruglas was the perfect blank canvas on which to build a long-term project of biodiversity restoration when Terry Mills bought it in 1995.
"Although organic farming was a growing movement at the time, few, if any, in upland Wales had the ambition he had to balance the imperative of increasing biodiversity alongside running an economically viable hill farm.
"Appreciating that over 70% of the land in Britain is used for farming, Terry felt that this was an opportunity to produce an exemplar which might inform conversations about farming and nature restoration locally, and further afield.
"Before rushing in on a programme of nature restoration, Terry decided to study the land to learn how it was being farmed and to survey its existing biodiversity there at the time. It was clear to the judges that underpinning Terry’s approach throughout his time at Cruglas, was a deep appreciation of the importance of constant monitoring and recording of biodiversity, and his written records bear witness to how well he has performed this important task since 1995.
"The sound of birdsong was very evident to the judges visiting; this hinted to the huge boost in biodiversity which has resulted from the impressive habitat work put in place. This has largely been achieved through the efforts of one man and the help of limited labour over a period of 30 years. The careful thought, planning, and adaptive management approach, along with the fastidious monitoring and record-keeping by Terry Mills at Cruglas makes this a standout long-term farmland conservation project."
Marcus Janssen, Schöffel Country’s executive director and also a judge, said: “Travelling the country and meeting these individuals, farms and estates has been a truly humbling experience. Their dedication to producing food while restoring nature is nothing short of inspiring. These are the people quietly making a difference every day in our countryside, and it has been a privilege to recognise their efforts.
"At Schöffel Country, the health of our countryside isn’t just a cause we support – it’s part of who we are. The landscapes that inspire our clothing also sustain our way of life, which is why we’re so proud to work alongside the GWCT in celebrating those who care for them."
