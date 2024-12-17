Ceredigion’s remarkable year as the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Feature County has drawn to a close, with their term officially ending at the Society’s Annual Council Meeting, held at the showground on Friday, 14 December.
The Chair of Council, Nicola Davies, reflected on what she described as “a year of remarkable growth and achievement by the Society”, while celebrating its 120th anniversary by “honouring its past and embracing its future”.
President Denley Jenkins, Ceredigion began its tenure as the 2024 Feature County with enthusiasm and determination, culminating in a hugely successful fundraising campaign, raising an astounding £430,000.
Nicola Davies expressed her profound gratitude to the Ceredigion team for their hard work, highlighting the numerous fundraising events arranged over the past two years. She noted how the president had travelled extensively across the county to attend these events and extended thanks to Ceredigion’s Ambassador, Esyllt Ellis Griffiths, for her dedicated service during her term in office.
The county’s efforts were marked by a variety of innovative and engaging fundraising activities. In his address, Ceredigion’s Chair, Rowland Davies, outlined some of these events, including the exceptionally successful 2024 Grassland Event, which raised a staggering £119,030.
Other memorable initiatives included quad biking, tractor racing, a “Mr & Mrs” contest, fashion shows, bingos, the ‘Sioe’r Cardis’ pantomime, and the much-loved Nativity Play, which saw committee members and Society officials take centre stage.
These activities not only united the community, but also raised over £430,000 for the Society as a charity and an additional £10,000 for local charities.
The Society is delighted with Ceredigion’s decision to invest its funds in improving facilities on the Showground.
In his closing remarks to the Council, Denley Jenkins described being elected as President by the Ceredigion County Advisory Committee as “the greatest honour of my life”.
The baton now passes to Caernarfon.