A Llanybydder schoolgirl has scooped a top prize at the Young British Farming Awards for the second year running.
Elliw Grug Davies was crowned Junior Young Handler of the Year in 2024.
She returned this year to compete in the Senior category now that she’s 11 years old and has walked away with the award of Young Handler of the Year (senior).
Over the past year, she has acquired numerous awards for handling and her cattle including Winner of the Intermediate Beef Championship, Young Handler Champion and Overall Cattle Handling Champion at the Royal Devon County Show this year.
Elliw’s skills have inspired fellow cattle owners to ask her to show for them in the ring, but her school commitments and livestock come first. The judges commented that “Elliw handles strong animals with a calm confidence and impressive showmanship beyond her years.” and “She is eager to shine a light on young people in farming and is the perfect ambassador to help demonstrate the importance of showmanship skills and livestock husbandry.”
Elliw said: “It's a nice feeling to win this year again, it’s opened the door and it gives you more options when you’re older. Last year, since winning, I’ve got to be on TV on programmes and it’s been a great opportunity.” She added, “I love to be around animals, showing them, preparing them before the shows and farming and I’m proud to be a farmer.”
The 2025 awards ceremony took place at Cannon Hall Farm on Saturday 13 September, home of the 2023 British Farming Awards Content Creator of the Year. The event was hosted by prominent Farmer and Content Creator, Tom Pemberton, with appearances from guest judges such as Charlotte Ashley and Rebecca Wilson.
Eight winners were carefully chosen by an esteemed panel of industry professionals.
