A Llandysul takeaway has received the lowest zero out of five hygiene rating from inspectors.
Taj, a takeaway at Taj Inn Lincoln Street, Llandysul, Ceredigion was given the minimum score after assessment on August 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Taj is the only restaurant in the county to have a zero rating.
Inspectors said urgent improvement was needed in the management of food safety to ensure what is served is safe to eat and that staff know about food safety.
Inspectors also said improvement was necessary in the cleanliness of facilities and building and hygienic food handling.
Other new ratings announced on the Food Standards Agency website include a two out of five rating for Aber pizza, a takeaway at SY23, which was assessed on 6 August.
Cardigan Golf Club has been given a three out of five rating following an assessment on 1 August.
