Wales’ First Minister, Eluned Morgan MS has repeated concerns voiced by the FUW over changes to future funding support rules for Welsh agriculture.
Her comments came at a Westminster Welsh Affairs Committee.
Henry Tufnell MP questioned the First Minister on the UK Government’s decision to move towards a Barnett formula-based allocation of agricultural funding for Wales, rather than a needs-based formula.
Ms Morgan said the Welsh Government was “not very happy” with the announcement," adding that Wales has a higher proportion of farmers than other parts of the UK and the new formula ”will not recognise that".
Ian Rickman, FUW President, said: “We welcome the First Minister’s comments, and her concern regarding the significant consequences Barnettisation could have on future farm funding here in Wales.”