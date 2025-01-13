A day of action is being planned across the UK to protest changes to inheritance tax on farms.
On Saturday 25 January the NFU is holding a nation wide day of action against the Family Farm Tax, with events planned in Cardigan, Lampeter and Aberystwyth from between 11am and 2pm.
A spokesperson said the aim is to get publicity and public support without in any way inconveniencing the public, adding this is not a “tractor protest”, march or rally.
Local campaigners are inviting politicians to attend and hope to place a prominent banner on the Morrison’s roundabout in Aberystwyth.
From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m, which were previously exempt, will be liable to inheritance tax (IHT) at 20%.