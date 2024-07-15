As a way to reevaluate this ‘shear waste’, Prosiect Brith revives the old custom gwlana (wool-gathering) a practice of cymorth (mutual aid) that once supported rural people in hardship and formed an important connection between lowland communities and upland farmers: Through workshops, foraging walks, publications and events over the course of a year the project has been inviting community groups all along the river Rheidol to collaborate in making hats knitted in patterns and dye-colours gathered along the river watershed, with yarn handspun from local flocks of Welsh Hill Speckled Face Sheep.