FARMERS staged three events on Saturday across Ceredigion to voice concern over the Family Farm Tax plans.
Events were held in Aberystwyth, Lampeter and Cardigan, with Ben Lake MP attending the latter.
A banner was placed on Morrisons roundabout and farmers spoke with members of the public at the supermarket and nearby Charlie’s store.
Cardigan were hosted by Brondesbury Park Garden Centre, and Lampeter by Evans Bros.
Organised by NFU Cymru, Patrick Loxdale said: “Public engagement was very positive.
“It is interesting just how many people in Ceredigion are still involved in farming, a related business or within one generation of involvement on a family farm.
“It all goes to show just how important the farming industry is to our local economy and psyche.”