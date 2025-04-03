Farming Connect mentor and Agrisgôp leader Caroline Dawson involved with the latest series of Channel 4’s ‘Our Dream Farm’
Catch up with the trials, tribulations and triumphs of the finalists in the second series of ‘Our Dream Farm’, Channel 4’s popular tv programme, who are currently on screens at 7pm on Saturday evenings; the ‘dream farm’ is in Eryri and Farming Connect has been part of the process!
You can watch the final group of seven, ultra-hopeful candidates – some filmed with supportive better halves or relatives - as they are put through their farming paces in the second series of ‘Our Dream Farm’. Presented by popular tv personality, farmer and countryside expert Matt Baker, this year’s ‘dream farm’ with its mix of mountain pasture, woodlands and lowland is in one of the most jaw-droppingly spectacular locations in Wales.
Acknowledged as ‘the opportunity of a lifetime’, a 15 year-long tenancy of the 248-hectare farm, which includes a beautifully refurbished house and numerous outbuildings owned and managed by National Trust Wales, is the amazing prize up for grabs.
Farming Connect became part of the selection process when one of its mentors and Agrisgôp Leaders, Caroline Dawson, was invited to mentor and tutor the finalists in an on-farm workshop she designed and led. Caroline, a specialist diversification and agri-food expert from North Wales, began her day with an ice-breaker activity.
“I asked each member of the group to sketch a picture of themselves and list their strengths.
“There were lots of incredulous laughs at first but they all quickly realised the real challenge had started, because it’s not easy to describe yourself in a way that demonstrates what makes you more knowledgeable, more focused, more tenacious and more able – in other words the best tenant - to manage this amazing farm,” said Caroline.