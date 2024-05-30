Women working in agriculture across Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys are being invited to join Farming Connect on four road trips of discovery.
They will be given an insider’s view of some of Wales’ most successful rural businesses, hearing at first hand from the entrepreneurs and farming families who each have their own, inspirational stories to tell.
The Women in Agriculture trips will take place on Wednesday, 19 June, 8.30am-6pm.
You will visit some of the most successful rural businesses and farms, and hear inspiring stories at first hand from the female entrepreneurs and farming families who run them.
Stops include a family-run farm near Pentrefoelas, who run a café and a glamping business; a traditional farm embracing renewables, tourism and poultry production, and a vineyard that produces award-winning still and sparkling wines.
You will also be visiting a family farm and caravan site near Ruthin who are currently busy building a new café which will hopefully open in July.
These road trips will be a great experience, allowing you to network with inspiring women leaders from different areas of agriculture and rural life.
You will also be able to meet your local Development Officer along the way, who can provide information on what support is available through Farming Connect to help your businesses thrive.
Two bus trips will be based in north Wales, one in mid Wales, and the other in west Wales. A detailed itinerary will be available on the Farming Connect website for all four trips.
Spaces are limited, so register today!
For more information or to register, visit the Farming Connect website or contact the Farming Connect Service Centre on 03456 000 813 or the events team –[email protected]