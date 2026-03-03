New laws for dog walkers come into force in March which could see unlimited fines and pet confiscation.
The rule change comes into force on Wednesday, 18 March, give police greater powers to investigate incidents more effectively.
These include entering premises to secure evidence or animal DNA.
The previous £1,000 cap has been scrapped, meaning dog owners could face unlimited fines.
A recent report on rural crime estimated the cost to the industry at £1.8 million in 2024. In the same year, a Freedom of Information request by the FUW to North Wales Police revealed over 80 reported livestock attacks across the police force area.
FUW regional vice president Anwen Hughes, welcomed the law change, saying: “Dog attacks inflict devastating trauma on livestock and further economic strain and stress on farmers. Beyond fatalities and severe injuries, the stress alone can trigger miscarriages in ewes and lambs can become separated from their mothers.
"The FUW has long campaigned for stronger police and legal powers to tackle dog attacks on livestock, recognising the devastating and ongoing impact these incidents have on Welsh farmers.
The new legislation also modernises the definitions of livestock and what constitutes an attack, reflecting contemporary farming practices.
Significantly, llamas and alpacas will now receive the same legal protections as traditional livestock like cattle, sheep, goats, and poultry.
The law also extends protection to livestock being moved along tracks and highways, making clear that offences can occur on roads and public paths, not solely on agricultural land.
Dogs do not need to make physical contact with animals to commit an offence under the new law.
The FUW says it will continue to press for dogs to be kept on leads at all times around livestock.
NFU Vice-president Rachel Hallos said: “This Act will make a real difference in safeguarding livestock and giving farmers greater confidence.”
