A study could be undertaken in Tywyn to explore options to restore nature and ecosystems in the area.
Tywyn Town Councillor heard from the clerk’s report at a meeting on 11 March that Tywyn has been identified as the area with the lowest urban tree cover in Gwynedd, and the fully funded feasibility study would be the initial stage in the process.
“As part of the study, councillors will be invited to attend a site meeting with Gwynedd Council, visiting areas of Tywyn to discuss suitability for changes,” the meeting of the minutes explain.
“The council has statutory biodiversity duties under Section 6 of the Environment (Wales) Act 2016, and this is an opportunity for the council to build on those duties and reporting obligations.”
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