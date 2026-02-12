A roadshow is aiming to help farmers cope better with extreme weather and climate change.
The Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) is hollding five events later this month to celebrate the publication of The Weatherproof Farm in Wales, which guides farmers on how nurturing soil health is essential for coping with increasingly volatile weather patterns.
The first will be at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Glynllifon on Tuesday, 24 February at 7pm; Aberystwyth Rugby Club on Wednesday, 25 February at 7pm and Carmarthen Livestock Mart on Thursday, 26 February.
Nature-friendly farmers from across Wales will be joined by soil health expert Niels Corfield to share their insights and practical tips on making farms more resilient and profitable by prioritising pasture and soil management over chemical inputs such as fertiliser.
NFFN Cymru country manager Rhys Evans said: “Farming in Wales is getting more and more difficult, both from a climate and economic perspective. Farmers are facing hotter, drier summers and wetter winters, causing grass to burn off and poach. At the same time, costs are rising and margins are getting tighter.
“The good news is that concentrating on soil health provides the solution to many of these problems. Healthy soils can handle the weather we are now facing as they drain better in winter and hold moisture in summer. This leads to better grass growth, healthier livestock, reduced bills and more successful farms.
“Some of the solutions to poor soil health, like agroforestry, herbal leys or rotational grazing, can feel unfamiliar or daunting if you’ve never tried it before. This booklet breaks down exactly what farmers need to do, and, as our NFFN Cymru members are demonstrating, it’s the most effective way to weatherproof your farm for the challenges of the 21st century.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.