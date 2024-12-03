A Llandysul family is introducing new farm practices, from artificially inseminating beef cattle to growing new crops.
Iwan and Rhian Evans and their son, Dyfan, produce beef and lamb on 210 acres of owned and rented land at Bronwydd. Rhian is a former teacher who combined that job with farming.
Dyfan is the third generation of his family to farm at Coed y Bryn, Llandysul.
They have around 80 suckler cows and lamb is produced from a flock of 210 Suffolk-cross mules and Texels.
Ambitious to upskill and bring new ideas to the business, Dyfan has seized multiple opportunities available through Farming Connect, some fully-funded and others part-funded.
Enrolling in a DIY AI training course enabled him to introduce new genetics. AI has been used to breed a group of autumn calvers from a Simmental bull to produce replacements.
The course at Prostock’s Bancyfelin site and at a dairy farm, was 80% funded by Farming Connect.
“It was really well run, and being able to do our own AI is a good skill to have,’’ said Dyfan.
Fodder beet was introduced into the rotation for the first time this year after Dyfan saw its potential through his membership of a Farming Connect beef discussion group.
“We have excellent speakers and topics for discussion but it is also the support among the group members themselves that is important,” said Dyfan.
“If you are having an issue on the farm, someone in the group will have experienced it too and can help to provide solutions, and a problem shared is definitely a problem halved.
“At 27, I am the youngest in the group, some are much older than me, but we all have common goals.’’
Dyfan is also a member of Farming Connect sheep and grass discussion groups.
Grass is an important part of his system and discussion group membership has again introduced him to new approaches, including plans to implement a rotational grazing system for his suckler herd next year.
Farming Connect webinars on managing grass, an on-farm event themed on maximising beef output from grass, and also grassland and crop management advice accessed through the Farming Connect Advisory Service have helped with informing that goal.
Farming Connect also stepped in with support when the Evans’ needed to prepare for a Natural Resources Wales (NRW) inspection on the farm’s compliance with The Water Resources (Control of Agricultural Pollution) (Wales) Regulations 2021.
“It helped with the inspection process, to know that we had all the correct paperwork ready,’’ said Dyfan.
Next on his list is to attend a Safe Use of Sheep Dip Course, 80% funded through Farming Connect, which will provide him with the qualification he needs to buy or use sheep dip products to treat scab, lice or blowfly in his sheep flock.
“We don’t dip at the moment but the scab situation seems to be getting worse every year. Some local farms have had it, so we want to prevent it becoming a problem,’’ he said.