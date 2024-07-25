Meinir is a hard-working, hands-on farmer. Along with her husband Gary, they run a predominately pedigree flock as well as some commercials, producing around 130 yearling breeding rams a year. They also have a herd of beef heifers, which they rear, calve and then sell on, a commercial suckler herd and a pedigree Aberdeen Angus herd, as well as 12 Shetland ponies and a pig.