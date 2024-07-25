A Teifi Valley beef and sheep farmer has followed in her mother's footsteps to scoop a prestigious award.
Meinir Howell from Pentrecwrt, near Llandysul has been announced as the 26th winner of the NFU Cymru / NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award, 12 years after her mother, Doris Jones won the award.
Having grown on up her family’s beef and sheep farm, Meinir took her inspiration from her mother, Doris, who worked full time on the farm.
Despite making sure her daughter had other options and encouraging her to go to Aberystwyth University to study Welsh alongside film and TV, Meinir always knew farming was in her blood and that one day she would farm herself.
Meinir is a hard-working, hands-on farmer. Along with her husband Gary, they run a predominately pedigree flock as well as some commercials, producing around 130 yearling breeding rams a year. They also have a herd of beef heifers, which they rear, calve and then sell on, a commercial suckler herd and a pedigree Aberdeen Angus herd, as well as 12 Shetland ponies and a pig.
The couple, who have two young children, Sioned, aged eight and Dafydd six, also keep Pedigree Texel ewes, Suffolks, Charolais, Beltex, Blueface and Balwens.
Off farm, Meinir works part time as a TV presenter and is a regular on S4C’s Ffermio.
The Howell’s family also feature in a programme on S4C called Teulu Shadog: Blwyddyn ar y Fferm which has just been renewed for a fourth series.