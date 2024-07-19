A Llandysul farmer has been fined a total of £2,200 by magistrates for multiple failures to report death or movement of cows despite “regular” visits from Ceredigion County Council officers.
Gary Davies, of Bercoed Uchaf, Bangor Teifi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.
The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to three offences under the Cattle Identification Regulations 2007, two offences under the Disease Control (Wales) Order 2003 and three offences under the Tuberculosis (Wales) Order 2010.
Magistrates heard how Davies had “little regard to the disease control measures in place to protect the farming industry.”
The court heard he consistently failed to report the deaths, or off movements of cattle since 2021 in contravention of the Cattle Identification Regulations 2007.
There were also movements of cattle on and off the holding within the six-day standstill period which is a contravention of the Disease Control Order.
Davies also pleaded guilty to the movement of a total of 99 cattle on and off the holding whilst under tuberculosis (TB) restrictions.
The court heard how Public Protection officers from Ceredigion County Council had visited and written to Davies on several occasions since 2020 identifying the breaches of legislation and giving advice on the legal requirements.
Magistrates issued a fine of £200 for each of the Cattle Identification Regulations breaches, £300 for the two breaches of the Disease Control Order, and £500 for each offence under TB Order.
Davies must also pay costs to Ceredigion County Council of £3011.59 of costs for bringing the matter to court, as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £880.
Following the hearing, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Public Protection, Councillor Matthew Vaux stated: “The Council’s Public Protection team supports the farming industry in Ceredigion by providing advice and guidance to farmers to meet the legal standards.
“The great majority of farms in Ceredigion fully comply with their obligations and are a credit to the industry.
“However, in this instance it was disappointing that the advice given was not heeded which meant the authority had little option but to bring this case to court.”