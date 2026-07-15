Blood Cancer UK has welcomed Welsh Government’s announcement that it’ll develop a 10-year National Cancer Strategy but warns deadliest blood cancers must not be left behind.
Around 58% of blood cancer deaths in Wales are caused by the deadliest blood cancers, yet the charity says people diagnosed with these diseases have too often been overlooked when cancer policy is designed around solid tumours.
While welcoming the strategy's ambition to improve cancer outcomes, Blood Cancer UK is urging the Welsh Government to ensure it reflects the unique challenges of blood cancer. Unlike many other cancers, blood cancers are rarely preventable through lifestyle changes and many patients rely on specialist haematology services, clinical trials and access to innovative treatments to improve survival.
The Wales 10-year National Cancer Strategy is to be published to coincide with World Cancer Day on 4 February 2027. Until now Wales has been the only UK nation without a Government-led cancer strategy or commitment to one.
Blood Cancer UK has repeatedly called for a long-term cancer plan that gives blood cancer equal consideration alongside other cancers and addresses the unique challenges facing people diagnosed with diseases like leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.
Nic Bertorelli, 56, was diagnosed with Grade 3 follicular lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in January 2024 after noticing a lump in her neck just months earlier.
Speaking as a Blood Cancer UK Ambassador she said: "The announcement of this 10-year National Cancer Strategy is a major step forward, but what still annoys me, is that 99% of time, plans are put in place in England first.
“Wales always tends to be the last of the UK nations for things to start progressing and if I’m honest, I’m gutted it’ll take to 2027 for this plan to be published. People in Wales get blood cancer, just like they do in England – my worry is that this plan is too late for those going through blood cancer right now.”
Tracey Loftis, Deputy Director of Policy and Influencing atBlood Cancer UK, said: "We're pleased to see work beginning on a new National Cancer Strategy for Wales. This is a real opportunity to improve outcomes for people affected by blood cancer, but only if blood cancer is built into the strategy from the very beginning.
"While the Welsh Government rightly talks about prevention, diagnosis and treatment, blood cancer is different. Blood cancer is already the third biggest cancer killer in Wales, yet too often people with blood cancer are overlooked when cancer policy is designed around solid tumours.
“Many blood cancers cannot be prevented through lifestyle changes, treatment of the disease doesn’t always involve surgery or radiotherapy, and patients depend on specialist haematology services and access to innovative treatments and research.
"Around 58% of blood cancer deaths in Wales are caused by the deadliest blood cancers and while cancer survival has improved dramatically over recent decades, too many people diagnosed with these diseases are still being left behind.
“We want to see blood cancer meaningfully included throughout the strategy, backed by investment in the haematology workforce, diagnostic infrastructure, research and clinical trials, so more people have the chance to live longer and better lives after diagnosis.”
Following cross-party support for a plan during the election, Blood Cancer UK is also urging all political parties in the Senedd to work together to ensure the new Cancer Plan delivers lasting improvements for everyone affected by cancer.
Ahead of the 2026 Senedd election, the charity called for Wales to introduce a long-term cancer strategy that meaningfully includes blood cancer, addresses the growing haematology workforce crisis, improves blood cancer data, speeds up diagnosis and expands access to research, clinical trials and innovative treatments.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.