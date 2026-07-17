Calls have been made for the military to help firefighters tackle a blaze in Gwynedd.
Firefighters remain at the scene of a wildfire in the Rhinogydd mountains near Cwm Bychan lake, close to Harlech, and a helicopter needed to put it out is unlikely to be available until next week, Natural Resources Wales said yesterday.
The fire, which was first reported on 12 July, is currently estimated to cover around 2,000 acres. Crews continue to actively fight the fire in challenging conditions, and reprts of helicopter help not being immediately available has led to calls for help from the military.
MP Liz liz Saville Roberts said: "I am deeply concerned that firefighters tackling the serious wildfire on the Rhinogydd mountains are still now doing so without adequate aerial support. This incident raises fundamental questions about the lack of helicopter capacity available to respond to major wildfires across Wales and the north of England particularly if wildfires are becoming a more regular feature of our summers.
"North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Natural Resources Wales have made clear the value that aerial firefighting assets can bring in containing fast-moving blazes in difficult and remote terrain. If these incidents are becoming more common as a result of hotter and drier conditions - what new funding and specialist equipment and aerial resources are being provided to ensure both the Welsh Government and our emergency services are not left facing these challenges without the necessary support?
“The general public deserves answers on whether every available option can be met. In particular - Ministers should set out whether the deployment of military resources is now being actively considered to help exhausted ground crews, including the provision of much-needed aerial capability where civilian assets are presently unavailable.
"Our firefighters and emergency responders are working under exceptionally challenging conditions. They deserve every possible tool to help bring this fire under control - protect local communities and safeguard our treasured natural environment."
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