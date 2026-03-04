The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) and the National Sheep Association (NSA) are collaborating to launch an innovative new Welsh Sheep Village at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.
The village will be located on the site of the former NSA Pavilion and will celebrate the Welsh sheep industry’s importance. It will include trade stands and educational activities and is designed to showcase innovation and good practice to farmers, whilst helping the wider public to better understand sheep farming and the vital role it plays in shaping our landscape and heritage.
Called Cynefin – Welsh for “habitat” or “place of belonging” – the village will reflect the deep connection between land, sheep farming, and community in Wales.
RWAS Chief Executive, Aled Rhys Jones, said: “Sheep farming and the generations of farmers who have worked the land have shaped our Welsh landscape. We are delighted to be working closely with the NSA to introduce this exciting new concept which celebrates our rich farming history.”
“The sheep section already covers almost four acres of our showground, so it’s evidently a major part of the Royal Welsh Show. We host one of the largest and most diverse collection of sheep breeds of any show in the world, and have world-class shearing and wool handling competitions.”
Phil Stocker NSA CEO added: “Cynefin, the sheep village, is a new concept that gives NSA and RWAS an opportunity to introduce a fresh approach on how we profile sheep farming at the Royal Welsh Show.
“One of the most valuable things we can do for the industry is to play our part in explaining and showcasing sheep farming to the public, and also to celebrate the great innovation and technology that we use. “
The popular NSA Bar and Restaurant will also form part of the new village.
