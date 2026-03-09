The meeting was held at Bryn Gido, Llanarth, Ceredigion, the home of FUW regional vice-president, Anwen Hughes. During the discussion, Anwen shared her personal experience of dog attacks on her flock, most recently last April when three lambs were killed. Reflecting on the ordeal, she highlighted the profound impact such incidents have on farming families - not only the immediate financial losses, but also the significant emotional and mental strain that follows.