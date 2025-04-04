NFU Cymru has voiced ‘frustration’ over Welsh Government’s missed opportunity to deliver urgent changes to the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations following a statutory review.
This follows the written statement by the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS on the statutory four-yearly review of the regulations undertaken by Independent Chair, Dr Susannah Bolton.
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “Farmers have waited four years for this review, so it is very frustrating that Welsh Government’s response fails to reflect the sheer desperation of farmers in Wales in grappling with the impracticality and complexity of the regulations.
“Farmers will be extremely annoyed that nothing has materially changed as a result of the announcement – the existing regulations remain in place - and farmers, already under very significant pressure, now face the very real threat of additional regulation in the future.
“NFU Cymru has had long-running concerns about the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations.
“Prior to their introduction we were clear that the regulations were a blunt, inefficient, bureaucratic and costly instrument with high costs to agriculture and unintended consequences for the environment – that remains our position.
NFU Cymru Water Quality Group Chairman Martin Griffiths added: “The survey of over 400 farmers undertaken by NFU Cymru in 2024 to provide evidence to the independent review, sadly confirmed that our worst fears about the impact of the regulations are now being borne out on farms across Wales.
“Farming families are facing staggering costs and an unworkable regulatory burden that is challenging farm business viability and impacting on the health and well-being of farmers and their families.
“NFU Cymru would welcome better targeting of the regulations and reducing burdens on low-risk farming.
“However, the recommendation suggests farmers could have to wait up to three years to see this happen!”