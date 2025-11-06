“We recognise the role the Deputy First Minister has played in securing the budget for the SFS in 2026 and for committing to the current BPS budget of £238m for the universal layer of the scheme, with an additional £102m for the optional and collaborative layers. This has helped provide much-needed stability to Welsh farming as we enter the transition period. Going forward, we look to the next Welsh Government to commit, as a minimum, to maintain the 70:30 split between the universal and the optional and collaborative layers.