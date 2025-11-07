Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has challenged the Welsh Government over a growing gap between statements by officials and what patients in Powys are experiencing.
During questions in the Senedd on 6 November, the Welsh Government’s Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles MS defended a challenge over ambulance wait times in Powys, saying the average ambulance response time performance for people in the amber category in Powys has been the fastest in Wales for the past three months.
Russell George said these figures “do not reflect the reality” citing a recent five-hour wait for someone showing symptoms of a stroke waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
Mr George warned that delays will worsen without urgent action, highlighting the planned closure of the Welshpool and Caernarfon air ambulance bases.
He questioned whether promised mitigation measures, which included additional emergency road vehicles for mid and north Wales would be in place before Air Ambulance bases close.
He called on the Health Secretary to intervene so that no air ambulance base closes until replacement resources are deployed and are operational.
Speaking after the exchange in the Senedd, Mr George said: “It is wrong for the Welsh Government to paint a rosy picture on ambulance response times, the reality is, when someone with suspected stroke symptoms waits five hours for an ambulance, the statistics are meaningless.”
“The Welshpool and Caernarfon air ambulance bases are set to close.
“This will mean that dozens of communities across mid and north Wales will have slower response times for emergency intervention.
“I was disappointed that the Health Secretary did not respond to my questions when I asked him to intervene, and to also confirm that, as promised, no Wales air ambulance bases will close across Wales until the agreed additional emergency road vehicles have been deployed and are in place.”
