The national 111 press 2 service, which has transformed access to support for urgent mental health issues, has received more than 200,000 calls since its launch.
The service was rolled out nationwide in December 2022 and provides immediate support for people experiencing mental health difficulties.
It has handled 200,900 calls to date, providing people with access to support when and where they need it.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said: “The high levels of demand for 111 press 2 show how important it is to have support available when people need it most.
"Having this service available round the clock, every day of the year, shows how important immediate mental health support is for our communities.”
