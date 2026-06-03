If you are struggling, reach out for help and support:

Call Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected] 24 hours, seven days a week - for everyone

Call the NHS on 111, 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) 0800 58 58 58, 5pm-midnight daily, or via webchat

Papyrus prevention of young suicide HOPELINE247 call 0800 068 41 41, text 07860 039967, or email [email protected]

Childline for children and young people under 19, call 0800 1111 (the number will not show up on your phone bill)

SOS Silence of Suicide call 0808 115 1505 – 8pm to midnight Mon-Fri, 4pm to midnight Sat-Sun, email [email protected]

Check out Not the Void offering peer support online

Neuromancers online helpchat, peer support and workshops for young people in need of mental health support

Battle Scars, a survivor-led charity offering regional support around self-harm