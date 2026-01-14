The 70th Welsh Black Cattle Society Winter Show and Sale, held in Dolgellau, proved a tremendous success after being postponed by one week due to adverse weather conditions.
Despite the delay, trade proved exceptionally strong, with a real buzz around the show and sale ring from start to finish. Demand was evident across all sections, resulting in a 100% clearance of Maiden Heifers and a very solid 92% clearance of Bulls.
The Maiden Heifer section attracted keen interest throughout, peaking at 3,400gns for the Reserve Champion Maiden Heifer, Mynach Gwenfair 31st, exhibited by Messrs A & RC Williams, Pentre, Cwmtirmynach, and purchased by T E Hughes, Dolhelfa Ganol, Llangurig.
The Champion Maiden Heifer, Hafodesgob Branwen 117th from Mrs Gwenfair Jones & Sons, Hafod yr Esgob, Cwmtirmynach, sold for 3,050gns to T E Hughes, Llangurig. From the same home, Hafodesgob Branwen 118th went on to achieve 3,350gns, selling to L R Phillips, Ffawyddog Farm, Llangeinor.
Further strong prices included Eigiau Marian, a twelve-month-old maiden heifer from Mr Osian Williams, Carreg-y-Ffordd, selling for 2,750gns to T E Hughes, Llangurig
The Bulls section saw an outstanding top price of 11,000gns for Tryfil Marchog 4th from Mr I G Roberts, Tryfil Isaf, Llanerchymedd, purchased by Mr W R P Jones, Ysguboriau, Tywyn.
Close behind was Caerynwch Oliver 3rd from Mr T W Williams & Co, Caerynwch, Dolgellau, which sold for 10,000gns to Messrs A & RC Williams, Pentre, Cwmtirmynach.
The Reserve Champion Bull, Machreth Sion 20th from Mr Lewis R Williams, Tyddyn Bach, Llanfachreth, sold for 8,500gns, purchased by Mr I G Roberts, Tryfil Isaf. The Champion Bull, Llwynsarn Major 2nd from Mr H W Jones, Llwynsarn, made 8,200gns, selling to SG & MR Owen, Tynddraenan, Ystrad Meurig, a price matched by Mynach William 5th from Messrs A & RC Williams, purchased by Rhian Evans, Glanrafon, Talybont.
