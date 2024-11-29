The Royal Welsh Agricultural Winter Fair has once again proven to be a resounding success, attracting thousands of visitors to the Showground in Llanelwedd for two days of festive celebrations.
Over 2,000 school children and students attended across the two days, taking advantage of free entry for organised primary and secondary school trips and reduced rates for further and higher education groups.
This year’s primary school theme, "Ein Dŵr/Our Water," offered an engaging educational experience. Workshops led by Welsh Water, The Army, educator Phillip Cressey, and The Big Science Project captivated Year 5 and 6 pupils, while teaching resources on the role of water in agriculture were made available through Twinkl and the Society’s website.
Pemberton also joined Neil Fenn and Stewart Williams of Castell Howell to judge the sausage competition in the Meat Products section, before experiencing the bustling livestock auctions and meeting fans at the Show Shop.
Livestock competitions once again took center stage, with record-breaking entries, particularly in the sheep section.
Supreme Cattle Champion: ‘Twilight’, a Limousin-sired heifer bred by Tecwyn Jones of Caer Gwrli, Anglesey, sold for £8,500 to local butcher Arwyn Morgans of Morgans Family Butchers, Builth Wells.
Supreme Sheep Champion: A pair of Beltex lambs from E.F. Gittoes & Son of Bryndu Farm, Powys., which sold for £650
Pig Championships: Both single and pair titles were awarded to Myrddin James of Dolaeron, Ceredigion's Pietrain x Welsh pigs, with the single selling for £400 and the pair for £350
Supreme Horse Champion: Coedwigddu Princess Rosia, a Section D Welsh Cob, from S. James of Brynlluan, Carmarthenshire and handled by Gareth Lapping.
The Best Overall Tradestand Award was presented to ‘Wales Perfumery’.
“This year’s event has been a huge success,” said Winter Fair Director, William Hanks. “Despite severe weather leading up to the Fair, visitor numbers have been strong, and there has been a fantastic sense of camaraderie on the showground.”
“We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this event's success. From our volunteers and stewards to the exhibitors and sponsors, your support ensures the Winter Fair remains a cherished tradition.”