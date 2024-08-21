A survey on safety measures that were in place around Builth Wells during this year's Royal Welsh Show has been launched.
Show goers are being urged to take part and give their views
The safety measures were implemented by the Builth Wells Events Safety Group, which was formed in 2017 and is led by Powys County Council.
The measures that were in place this year included a safe walking route; medical and wellbeing centre; pop up help point; drug amnesty box and street pastors.
Throughout the 2024 Royal Welsh Show week, a total of 129 patients were treated by St John Ambulance Cymru in the Help Point, with eight individuals transported to a secondary care facility for further support.
Alongside this, 159 engagements were recorded by the street pastors, as well as 705 individuals supported by the council’s Youth Service. Over the week, the St John Ambulance Cymru team volunteered over 2,000 hours of their time, with the street pastors volunteering over 350 hours.
Cllr Richard Church, Powys County Council's Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: "The Builth Wells Event Safety Group have used their experience and knowledge and implemented measures to keep visitors and residents safe throughout Royal Welsh Show week.
"The feedback from residents and visitors will be vital as the group reviews the measures and see if anything can be done differently for future shows.
“In addition, I would also like to thank and recognise the work of those on the ground during the week, but also our wider teams, who are often not seen, but without whom the activities throughout the week would not be able to take place.”
To take part in the survey visit www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/royal-welsh-show-week-safety-measures-2024 which will close on Friday 13 September 2024.
The BWESG is made up of representatives from Powys County Council, Powys Health Board, Dyfed Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Welsh Ambulance, St John Ambulance Cymru, Street Pastors/Ascension Trust, North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent, Builth Wells Town Council, Young Famers Clubs, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Penmaenau Farm Camping and SV Arena.