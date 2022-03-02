Fascinating cabaret trio are back

Following a smash-hit autumn tour, Fascinating Aïda hit the road agin, and this time they’re coming to Aberystwyth!

Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman make up the well-known and well-loved trio.

For nearly four decades – from their first album entitled Sweet FA in 1984, through to the 2012 smash-hit tour, Cheap Flights, Fascinating Aïda have captured the political and social fixations of our times.

Their brand-new show will feature a selection of old favourites, songs you haven’t heard before and some you wish you’d never heard in the first place. But the songs are mostly topical, and the glamour remains unstoppable.

With three Olivier Award nominations and over 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for Cheap Flights and their incredibly rude Christmas song, how can you possibly miss them?

Dillie Keane founded Fascinating Aïda in 1983. She was joined by key writing partner Adèle Anderson in 1984 and since then the group has played in hundreds of theatres in the UK and Ireland, with London seasons at the Donmar Warehouse, Lyric Hammersmith, Piccadilly, Vaudeville, Garrick, Apollo and Comedy theatres and the Theatre Royal, Haymarket.

They have toured Australia three times, including a month at the Sydney Opera House, and played New Zealand, San Francisco, New York, Berlin, Kenya, South Africa and Singapore.

They have made numerous television appearances and radio recordings, released seven CDs, three DVDs, two videos, an autobiography, and a songbook, and have also been nominated for several awards - Perrier (once), Olivier (three nominations) and New York Drama desk (three nominations).

In 2013 they won Best Musical Act in the London Cabaret Awards. Despite being around since before the birth of the internet, Fascinating Aida has clocked up over 25 million views on YouTube and counting, and their videos have become viral phenomena multiple times.

A significant influence on the contemporary cabaret scene is musical director, composer and pianist Michael Roulston who will join Dillie, Liza and Adele on stage.

Michael’s recent projects and collaborations have seen him win numerous awards including a Herald Angel, Spirt of the Fringe (twice), A Stage Edinburgh Award and a London Cabaret Award. Michael has previously accompanied Dillie Keane’s solo show Off-Broadway and on two UK Tours and he co-composed Fascinating Aida’s hit song Down With The Kids. He is thrilled to be joining them for their new show.