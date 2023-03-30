Tom presented a project to carry out a construction in the provincial capital. The project, Crawia Patagonia, involves the installation of a traditional Welsh Slate fence with flagstones, extracted in quarries where those first immigrants who arrived in Chubut in 1865 worked and lived. The project will transport these stones from Blaenau Ffestiniog, recently twinned with Rawson, as a symbolic gesture in honour of the Welsh who came to Chubut in 1865, and to create a monument/public space.