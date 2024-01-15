A ‘fearless’ nana will be celebrating her 80th birthday by jumping out of a plane.
Jacqui Relph decided to ‘go big,’ challenging herself to skydive for the first time in her life on her 80th birthday.
Jaquim who lives in Eglwysfach, was inspired by her ‘lovely’ grandson, Frank Cleal, who died in 2021 from bone cancer aged just 13.
Jacqui said “I didn’t want to be ‘too old’ to do anything so I have decided to do something a bit different – my first parachute jump.
“I will be undertaking this challenge in honour of my lovely cheeky grandson Frank who died from cancer in June 2021 when he was just 13 years old.”
Frank was an inspiration to his family, and many others who heard his story. His mum, Emma Cleal, set up the BeMoreFrank charity in his honour.
Emma Cleal, Jacqui’s daughter and the founder of the BeMoreFrank charity, said: “I was absolutely stunned when Mum said she wanted to skydive.
“Although I have discussed the charity skydives which have taken place since Frank died it never occurred to me she would want to join in, it goes to show you really never are too old for anything. I’m so proud of her, even Frank would definitely have been impressed at this one!”
The BeMoreFrank charity has an ongoing relationship with the skydiving company taking Jacqui up in the sky. The company’s owner,
Tom Blakey, said: “First In Events are excited to be getting Jacqui up in the sky to mark her 80 birthday, following in the footsteps of her other grandson Stan who jumped with us on his 16 birthday. She is taking on this awesome challenge to raise funds for Be More Frank, what a fantastic way to do it! Go Jacqui!”
BeMoreFrank offers grants to the families of children who suffer with cancer in the Ceredigion, Powys, Monmouthshire and other regions of the UK.
Jacqui Relph has set up a fundraiser on the Grace Kelly Charity website, which you can find through this link.