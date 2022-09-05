Fears for business as electricity bills set to soar
A NEFYN shopkeeper has spoken of the “terrifying prospect” of his electricity bills leaping from just over £600 a month to a staggering £2,877.
Ashley Hughes, the owner of the Premier Store in Nefyn, said his monthly electricity bill is expected to increase from £605.70 to £2,877 and fears price hikes will lead to the closure of many businesses.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, met with Mr Hughes to discuss the eye-watering increase and has decided to call on the UK government to provide a “furlough level support package” to see small businesses in her constituency through the energy crisis.
The MP also reiterated her party’s call to lower the price cap to pre-April levels, and to extend it to small businesses and charities who are currently not protected by any price cap.
Mr Hughes, who is backing the call for help, said without support from Westminster, “towns like Nefyn will turn into ghost towns where no business will be able to stay open”.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “Government paralysis over the summer means small businesses in my constituency are preparing for a grim winter.
“Our next prime minister has promised nothing to households or businesses who are facing financial oblivion in a matter of weeks.
“The absence of an energy price cap for businesses means that energy companies are exploiting small firms to breaking point.
“While larger corporations can hedge against rising energy costs, smaller companies will have no option but to close due to unsustainable costs this winter.
“Small businesses such as Premier Store in Nefyn are the backbone of the Welsh economy.
“Without the same level of support for businesses as was given during the pandemic, our economy will simply collapse.
“We need a furlough-level of support, which is why Plaid Cymru is urging the UK government to return the price cap to pre-April levels and to extend it to small businesses and charities.”
She added: “In the longer term, a mixture of grant and loan support is needed for small firms to benefit more from renewable energy sources and energy efficiency measures.
“Without such measures, small businesses will continue to be disproportionately impacted by fluctuations in our unsustainable and unfair energy market.”
Mr Hughes added: “We are expecting our monthly electricity bills to increase from £605.70 to £2,877. That is a terrifying prospect that will be completely unaffordable for a small business like ours.
“Many small businesses in rural Wales are already struggling due to high costs.
“Without support from Westminster, small towns like Nefyn will turn into ghost towns where no business will be able to stay open.
“I strongly urge the new Prime Minister to adopt Plaid Cymru’s calls to lower the price cap and extend it to small businesses.
“Without such action, businesses like ours will struggle to ever recover.”
