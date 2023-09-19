“To compound the pressure on post offices, the NFSP have been informed that the DVLA contract is also now under threat of non-renewal. This would result in all DVLA transactions being withdrawn by 2024. Currently, the Post Office carries out over 6 million DVLA transactions annually. If the DVLA contract is lost, this will have a huge impact on remuneration and the viability of the entire post office network. Furthermore, over half of DVLA transactions made over post office counters are paid for in cash. If the contract is lost then the only option left will be online payments.