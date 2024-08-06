More concerns have been expressed for the future of Coed y Brenin and its staff after a £13m cost saving jobs restructure was announced.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) announced on 31 July that it had launched a consultation with trade unions over staffing structures to save £13m by 2025-26; 265 jobs could be lost.
NRW said it was a “challenging time” and aimed to “mitigate job losses as much as possible”.
MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said he “disappointed” to learn NRW “are moving ahead at pace with alternative proposals for the future of their centre at Coed y Brenin in my constituency”.
“The fact NRW are now consulting with the unions on potential redundancies at Coed y Brenin is extremely worrying.
“This will cause a great deal of anxiety and uncertainty to catering and retail staff currently employed at the centre.
“Although the trails, car parks and toilets remain open at Coed y Brenin, the long-term future of this fantastic recreational resource remains in doubt.”
He added: “I repeat my earlier call that NRW must be prepared to work openly and creatively with local communities to ensure these valued resources continue to serve local people and the Meirionnydd visitor economy alike.
“We really shouldn’t be in this position where the future of Coed y Brenin is now being discussed.
“Coed y Brenin is a fantastic brand which the Welsh Government would do well to harness, invest in and build upon. I will be seeking firm assurances from NRW regarding the consultation process.
“Any community group or party with interest in the site should be afforded sufficient time to develop a working business plan and this is something I will be raising as a priority with NRW.
NRW chief executive Clare Pillman said public funding is tight across the UK and they are having to look across their remit “and critically review” what they can and must continue to do, what they stop, and what they slow or do differently, and “this is no different to any other public sector body at the moment”.
“Some changes, if implemented, will impact our partners, customers, and stakeholders. Following our consultation, the NRW Board will make a final decision on changes and at that point we will explain what the changes mean in the delivery of services.
The consultation will run for 45 days and final decisions on structural changes will be taken by the Board in late September.