UP to eight rural primary schools could be closed under radical plans by Ceredigion County Council, parents and governors fear.
There is growing concern in several communities across the county over the future of village schools – with some claims up to eight may be closed by Ceredigion County Council.
The county council is remaining tight-lipped, however.
When asked over the future of rural schools in the county by the Cambrian News, a Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “We will not be making any comments on this matter and will be adhering closely the Welsh Government’s School Organisation Code.
“All papers relating to the Code will be published in advance of Scrutiny and Cabinet meetings in the usual way.”
Several sources have told the Cambrian News there is real concern for seven schools in the north of the county and one in the south, with fears not just for the schools, but for the communities as a whole.
A public meeting is being held in Llangwyryfon school on Wednesday evening, 1 May, according to its Facebook page, entitled “Campaign for the future of the school.”
A ‘Rhos Helyg Action Group’ has also been set up following fears for the future of the school.
A poster being distributed in the communities of Bronant, Llangeitho, Penuwch, Lledrod, Blaenpennal, Bontnewydd, Bethania, Bwlchllan and Tynreithin, says “Ceredigion Council are currently in talks that may result in the closure of seven rural schools.
“Rhos Helyg Action Group was formed to make sure our schools stay open.
A school closure would not only affect pupils and their parents, but also community spirit, local business, property values, future generations.”
The action group is asking people to get in touch
It is believed senior councillors will discuss the future of schools in July.