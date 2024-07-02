Welsh Water is to conduct a new feasibility study over an alternative route to Cardigan's sewage works following local concerns.
Dwr Cymru met with concerned residents in the Netpool area and Cardigan Town Council.
The water company is planning to invest £20 million in the wastewater site to improve the water standards of the river Teifi, upgrading and extending the existing works.
Residents expressed their concerns over the safety of Dwr Cymru’s proposed existing access to the building site.
Netpool resident Rose Barter, who lives next to the proposed route, said: “We pointed out to Dwr Cymru that their choice to use the current route along Greenfield Row and through Netpool Park route was untenable.
"There are 12 accident danger spots along the route, including children and young people crossing the road by the Skate Park.
"The building project could last for over two years and it is very worrying.
“Not enough time and effort has been given to researching an alternative route via the Bath House Road site which would not create any danger spots at all.”
At the meeting, Daniel Purchase, senior project manager of Dwr Cymru agreed to commission a feasibility study of the alternative access route.
Mrs Barter added: “The alternative route would open the doors for the Ceredigion County Council backed Green and Blue Strategy to create a green corridor from upriver of Cardigan Bridge through Netpool Park meeting up with the Coastal Path.
"The project would involve creating a wildflower meadow and orchard as part of a revival of the much loved, but neglected, Park. This exciting project, which would benefit local wildlife as well as hundreds of people , will be impossible if the planned access route goes ahead.”
Mr Purchase has agreed to meet again with the Cardigan Town Council and residents once the study is completed.
Speaking following the meeting, a Welsh Water spokesperson said: “We are aware of some local concerns regarding the proposed access route to Cardigan Wastewater Treatment Works as part of our essential £20 million investment at the site to help improve river water quality.
“We are grateful to councillors, residents and businesses for meeting with us in June. After listening to their feedback, we are carrying out an additional feasibility study into an alternative route to the site.
“We will hold a follow-up meeting once we have completed this feasibility study and will continue to work with the Cardigan community throughout this project.”