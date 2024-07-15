A new mobile safe space has been launched for young people across Ceredigion,
Feelz on Wheelz / Llyw a Byw is a new and innovative project to support the mental health and wellbeing of the diverse population of young people in Ceredigion.
It is a mobile youth café and support service, which will provide a peripatetic safe space for young people throughout the county.
It will travel around Ceredigion, supporting young people in all communities, including those in rural areas, who may not have been able to access support services before.
Consultation was undertaken by the Dyfodol Ni, a youth-led partnership of 18 organisations across Ceredigion, governed by the young people’s lobby group, S3 (Safe Space to Speak).
Dyfodol Ni is a £1.2m, six-year project, funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.
As a result of the consultation, S3 have funded this brand-new mobile support service, and will use the remainder of the funding to support a lobby group to create a network of safe spaces for young people across Ceredigion over the next four years.
Sophie, S3’s Chair, said: “We truly believe in this service and hope to make a real difference in the lives of young people in Ceredigion, now and into the future.”
Feelz on Wheelz aims to address three key issues which came from Dyfodol Ni’s consultation with 1,300 young people: access to services, a lack of safe spaces for young people in the county, and transportation.
Feelz on Wheelz is a mobile safe space where young people can drop-in, have a cuppa and access trained Support Workers should they wish.
The service will cater for 13–25-year-olds, five days a week, operating on a rolling 12-week timetable in both indoor and outdoor locations.
Jack, Vice-Chair of S3, said: “We’ve worked with so many incredible young people to make this happen and we’re extremely proud of what we’ve achieved in such a short time.”
Rachael Eagles, CEO of Area 43 (Dyfodol Ni’s Lead Partner) said: “Given the opportunity, young people can lead communities; the partnership is proud to be working with S3. Young people in Ceredigion are shouting out for mental health support, and Feelz on Wheelz will make a real impact.”
The current timetable operates on a three-day week, visiting Felinfach FC on Tuesdays between 12-6pm; Plascrug Leisure Centre in Aberystwyth on Thursdays between 12.30-5.30pm and Saturdays between 12-6pm in Canolfan Dyffryn in Aberporth.