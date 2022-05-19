Festival celebrates centenary of hall

A festival to celebrate the centenary of Criccieth Memorial Hall continues this week.

Criccieth Festival started on Friday, 27 May, and runs until Sunday, 5 June. The 3 June is the hall’s 100th birthday.

The birth of Criccieth’s War Memorial Hall was instigated by Prime Minister David Lloyd George as a tribute to those who died in the ‘War to end all wars’ and, subsequently, to those who fell later. It was to be built by public subscription and was to have value to the town of Criccieth.

The hall has held commemorations, celebrations, weddings, funerals, dances, discos, meetings, exhibitions, martial arts, religious services, bingo, whist drive, attic sales, am-dram, pro-dram, choirs, opera, musicals and many other events, as is known as the cultural and geographical heart of the town

All of the members of the management committee are volunteers, doing their bit to keep the hall open.

Gwyl Criccieth Music Festival has generously joined with the hall to help commemorate and celebrate 100 years of the hall by putting on some very special events

“The foundation stone was laid on 3 June the 3rd 1922 at 3.15pm and, 100 years later, we will be in the middle of a week of a wonderful programme of events to prove that after a century that Criccieth Memorial Hall is still going strong,” a festival spokesperson said.

Among the events are a lunch for the Queen’s Jubilee and the hall centenary for local children (under 11) on 5 June.

There will also be a Classic Car Meet that day on the Green by the beach. There are open gardens and an exhibition in the hall.

From today, Monday, 30 May until Saturday, 4 June you can see the Criccieth Memorial Hall Centenary Exhibition at the hall. This multimedia, community show includes the launch of Robert Cadwalder’s book illustrating a century of social history and life at the hall.

There will also be a week-long flower festival at St Catherine’s church, and on Tuesday, 31 May, The Starlight Players present ‘A Centenary of Song’ variety show.

Wednesday sees a performance from the Clouds Harp Quartet, on Thursday there is a David Lloyd George Memorial Lecture to be followed by the lighting of the beacon on the promenade celebrating Queen Elizabeth II platinum jubilee

On Friday see Johns’ Boys Male Chorus, Saturday there’s ‘Made in Liverpool’, the resident band from the famous Cavern Club, and, arguably the best Beatles tribute band around.

This will be followed by the grand firework finale starting at around 10,30pm in the grounds of Criccieth Castle.