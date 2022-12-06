Santa rolled into Lampeter on Thursday as the town celebrated the switch on of the Christmas lights.
An evening of entertainment was held to celebrate the Christmas lights with shops opening late, choirs performing in the town centre and a grotto for children to visit Santa.
Entertainment was provided by Côr Cwmann, John Frith, Lampeter Ukulele Band, Eklektika (aka Smudger and Ali) and The Class Bees.
There was also a host of rides and market stalls on offer for visitors and locals in the town and children had the chance to explore a fire engine thanks to the local fire crew.