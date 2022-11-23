Festive present plea to help lonely older people this Christmas
Subscribe newsletter
PEOPLE in west Wales are being urged to donate festive gift boxes to help make Christmas a little brighter for lonely older people.
Age Cymru is urging the public in Ceredigion to donate festive gift boxes to help make Christmas a little brighter for lonely older people this year.
Age Cymru’s chief executive, Victoria Lloyd said: “This Christmas many older people will be alone, with no company and nothing to look forward to. The festive period can be particularly difficult for people living with ill health or that have been recently bereaved. This year large numbers of older people are also facing soaring energy prices and high inflation. We think that a gift box full of festive cheer will show that someone still cares about them.”
The charity is asking the public to fill a wrapped gift box with festive gifts and attach a label indicating whether the gift box is for a male, female or generic.
Simple gifts such as gloves, hats, scarves, and books would be ideal alongside traditional festive treats such as shop-bought chocolates, mince pies and cakes.
Please don’t include personal information about yourself and don’t seal your gift box but secure it with a rubber band around the closed box.
You may drop off your gift boxes at Age Cymru offices in Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Pembroke and Llanelli between Monday and Thursday 10am to 4pm until 1 December 2022. For details about the office locations call 03333 447 874 or email [email protected].
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |