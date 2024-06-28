Coleg Glynllifon students have received certificates in recognition of their work experience on the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways.
The group of students have completed an outstanding 800 hours of work experience between them from last November to May this year.
The railways' work placement officer, Erfyl Williams said: "It is our second year working with Coleg Glynllifon. It has been great to see the group's confidence growing each week.
"They have been able to develop their social skills and team building as well as learning some practical line side and track work skills.
"All of these things helps prepare them for the world of work."
If you would like to volunteer, visit the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways website here - www.festrail.co.uk/volunteering/