Fifty-three new homes are being developed in Penrhos, Y Rhiw and Aberdaron as part of a £10 million package of Welsh Government funding.
The affordable housing scheme funding is part of broader investment to deliver more homes across Wales.
Clwyd Alan will develop 44 new homes in Pen y Berth near Penrhos, Grwp Cynefin will provide eight houses at Lon Deunant, Aberdaron and one house in Ael y Bryn, Y Rhiw as part of 16 schemes creating 238 new homes across Wales.
Funding will be used to acquire properties and land where homes will be developed and completed.
A further £30m from the Social Housing Grant in the 2025-26 Budget will also support the schemes.
Joyce Watson, MS for Mid and West Wales and chair of the Senedd all party group on Construction, said: “We know investing in social housing reduces poverty, improves health, and helps drive economic growth, and I recognise the need for the delivery of more homes now and into the future.”
Eluned Morgan, First Minister and Labour Senedd Member for Mid and West Wales, said: “We set an ambitious target to create 20,000 new low carbon social homes for rent in the social sector during this Senedd term. This extra funding to invest in good quality affordable housing will help individuals and families across Wales.”
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: “Following the huge success of the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP), I am pleased to formally announce the 2025-26 TACP will reopen with an indicative allocation of £100m.
“We have listened to feedback on the first three years of delivery and this early announcement is intended to provide advance notification to the sector that the programme will be reopening for applications early in the new financial year.”