A petition calling on the Post Office to safeguard face-to-face over-the-counter services in Caernarfon has been presented to Post Office Chairman Nigel Railton.
MP Liz Saville Roberts presented the 1,633 signature petition - set up by Plaid Cymru community representatives including Mrs Saville Roberts, Siân Gwenllian MS, Cllr Cai Larsen, and North Wales MS Llyr Gruffydd and calling for a re-think of plans to close Caernarfon Post Office during a meeting in Westminster.
Plans to close the Caernarfon Crown Post Office have been met with fierce criticism.
Mrs Saville Roberts thanked everyone who “added their voice to the campaign calling on the Post Office to safeguard face-to-face services in Caernarfon”.
“It is blatantly clear people want to see over-the-counter services maintained,” she added.